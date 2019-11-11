Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Update

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the September 30th total of 133,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LUNA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. 266,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,268. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 million, a PE ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

In other Luna Innovations news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,634,562 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,325 shares of company stock worth $4,247,411. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 127.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

