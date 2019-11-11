Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of LORL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,563. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $47.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

