Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.59

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.59 and last traded at C$70.41, with a volume of 107735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on L shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$72.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.09. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion and a PE ratio of 32.51.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Sarah Ruth Davis sold 19,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total value of C$1,445,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,477 shares in the company, valued at C$107,082.50. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.77, for a total transaction of C$225,592.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,834 shares in the company, valued at C$715,638.86. Insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $2,408,048 in the last 90 days.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

