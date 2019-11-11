LINA Market Capitalization Reaches $21.30 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LINA has a market capitalization of $21.30 million and $1.23 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00231863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01513311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00130125 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,931,592 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

