Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Global is suffering from continued customer loss in the video segment, primarily due to stiff competition. Additionally, declining cable revenues, and discouraging data and voice subscriber addition do not bode well for the stock. Weak performance by Virgin Media hurt third-quarter 2019 results. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company is expected to benefit from increasing Internet speed and expanding mobile subscriber base. Virgin Media’s net postpaid subscriber additions were impressive in the reported quarter. Moreover, increased ARPU owing to price increases is a positive for the top line. The company’s plan to reduce corporate costs is expected to boost profitability. Further, Liberty Global’s improving liquidity position makes it an attractive bet for investors.”

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 47,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,991.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.6% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 191,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.