Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,490. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $157.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average of $149.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

