Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,214,000 after buying an additional 3,051,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,185,000 after buying an additional 2,048,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 208.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after buying an additional 789,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,329,000 after buying an additional 768,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 430,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

In related news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

