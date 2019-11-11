Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $160,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 175,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 377,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.11. 2,198,709 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96.

