Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.52 by C($0.31), reports. The company had revenue of C$422.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$428.00 million.
Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.
About Lassonde Industries
Read More: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.