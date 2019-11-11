Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.52 by C($0.31), reports. The company had revenue of C$422.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$428.00 million.

Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.