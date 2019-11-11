Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,610,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,336,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,063,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,510,000 after acquiring an additional 858,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,392,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $141,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $62.97. 137,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,754. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.