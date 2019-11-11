Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $22.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.