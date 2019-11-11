Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$22.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Laurentian set a C$19.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.75 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.75 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.89.

TSE:KMP.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.63. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.34 and a 12 month high of C$21.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

