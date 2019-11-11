KeyCorp Weighs in on Steris PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Steris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steris’ FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

Shares of Steris stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $142,150.00. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $316,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

