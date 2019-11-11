Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.82. 2,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,566. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $135.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

