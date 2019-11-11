Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 39.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $95.35. 40,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,865. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $101.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.66.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

