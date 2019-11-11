Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $59.78. 3,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $28,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,470 in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

