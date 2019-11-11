Keybank National Association OH Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,510,000 after acquiring an additional 260,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,591,000 after acquiring an additional 84,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.30. 45,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $160,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,793. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.