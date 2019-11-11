Keybank National Association OH Has $1.78 Million Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 175.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,163,000 after buying an additional 389,536 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 166.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,508,000 after buying an additional 343,342 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $2,983,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,860,010.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Kingsbury sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,143.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,190 shares of company stock valued at $19,043,989 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $206.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

NYSE BURL traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $201.10. 234,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.86 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $209.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.22.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

