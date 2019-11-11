Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.08. 12,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,666. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

