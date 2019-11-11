Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average is $134.05. The company has a market cap of $343.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.