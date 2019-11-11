Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $42.24. 3,056,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 1,700 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $73,083.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,748.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $257,508.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,908. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

