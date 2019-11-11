JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its position in Microsoft by 24.3% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,715 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.15, for a total value of $967,050.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,967,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,804 shares of company stock worth $46,790,619 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 321,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,306,443. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.