Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $14.90. 17,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,937. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $719.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $37,826.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,425 shares in the company, valued at $843,573.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

