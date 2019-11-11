JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Declares Dividend of $0.23

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,731. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

