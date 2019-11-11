Javier Ferrán Acquires 267 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,096 ($40.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,266.32 ($10,801.41).

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 22.54 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,112.54 ($40.67). The company had a trading volume of 4,318,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,200.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,318.30. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,685.50 ($35.09) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48).

DGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,315 ($43.32) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,433 ($44.86).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

