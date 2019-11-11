Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,932 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

