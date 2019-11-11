Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,154,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,255,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,056,000 after buying an additional 290,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 12,399.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,450,000 after buying an additional 1,423,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $97,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $979,545.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,785 shares in the company, valued at $11,279,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,381 shares of company stock valued at $414,217. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

