Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $852,000 Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $91.15 on Monday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.