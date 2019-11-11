Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $110,113,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,021,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,892,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $7,785,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 16.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. 38.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

