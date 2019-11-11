iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Trimmed by Global Beta Advisors LLC

Global Beta Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 821,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 15.7% of Global Beta Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Beta Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $63,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.96. 51,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

