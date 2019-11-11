iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 231,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 93,743 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.74. 167,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,967,413. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.72 and a twelve month high of $148.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.