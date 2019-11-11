Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an equal rating to a weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $56.65. 629,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,210. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.