Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$139.00 at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$146.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$137.27.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$135.79. The stock had a trading volume of 158,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$134.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$95.75 and a 1 year high of C$139.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total transaction of C$265,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,621,783.04. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,045 shares in the company, valued at C$2,157,044.75.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

