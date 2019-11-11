Ink Protocol One Day Volume Hits $65,359.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $250,929.00 and approximately $65,359.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00231311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.01517433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00128291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,259,573 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, CoinBene, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

