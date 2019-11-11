INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.09. INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Get INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR alerts:

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.