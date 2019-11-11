Independent Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €22.20 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €22.20 ($25.81) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.31 ($24.78).

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching €21.45 ($24.94). 1,285,448 shares of the stock were exchanged. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.55.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

