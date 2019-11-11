ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMGN. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

IMGN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 918,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,220. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.18.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 292.57%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

