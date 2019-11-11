ImageCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002021 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001032 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 15,412,341 coins and its circulating supply is 14,412,343 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

