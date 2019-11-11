iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Trading 7% Higher

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46, 1,963,853 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 715% from the average session volume of 240,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.
iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iFresh had a negative return on equity of 5,513.38% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $23.83 million for the quarter.
iFresh Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFMK)
iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.
