iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Trading 7% Higher

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46, 1,963,853 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 715% from the average session volume of 240,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iFresh had a negative return on equity of 5,513.38% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $23.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iFresh stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iFresh worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iFresh Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

