IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,614 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PVH were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PVH. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in PVH by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in PVH by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.29. 10,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.95.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

