IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,748,000 after acquiring an additional 721,914 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,564,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 284,043 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,388,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,919,000 after purchasing an additional 363,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,550,000 after purchasing an additional 554,842 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,241. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

