IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 9,641 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Sealed Air by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 466,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 11,926.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.79. 14,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,901. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. KeyCorp raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

