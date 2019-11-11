IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,566 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.47. 9,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,696. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,986,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

