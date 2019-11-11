IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,623 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Voit & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 43,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after buying an additional 47,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $147.77. 4,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $188.87.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $37,906.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,331 shares in the company, valued at $169,875.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,614 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.42.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.