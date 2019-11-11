IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,101 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $1,027,839.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,556.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $113,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,417.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.26.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $239.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,275. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $286.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $244.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.91 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 13.26%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

