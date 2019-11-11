Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. GMP Securities lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CSFB lowered Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

NYSE IAG traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.38. 143,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 49.60 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.14.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $792,500.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Iamgold by 833.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Iamgold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020,206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Iamgold by 1,484.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 463,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

