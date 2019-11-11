Huntington National Bank Sells 168 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,918,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $342,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,259,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $227,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,794 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,797,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $330,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,605,353 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,922,000 after purchasing an additional 993,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, Director Hubert Joly sold 407,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $27,315,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $68,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,913 shares of company stock valued at $27,386,014. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.28.

BBY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.23. 1,144,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

