Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,929,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,978 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,616,000 after purchasing an additional 547,873 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4,564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 279,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 273,874 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,550,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 819.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 68,475 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $73.96. 2,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,825. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $74.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.