Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of TAK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. 9,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

