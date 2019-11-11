Huntington National Bank Has $55,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 106.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,950,000 after buying an additional 590,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after buying an additional 462,447 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $268,620,000 after buying an additional 389,383 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,630,000 after buying an additional 332,680 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $8,311,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,916,236.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $2,467,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 907,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,560,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,610 shares of company stock worth $16,437,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,199. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 374.48 and a beta of 0.99. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.03.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

